Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song

To mark 36 years of ministry, Daughters of Glorious Jesus have released Eli Eli—a powerful collaboration with the Nsawam Prison Choir.

What began as a divine prompting to visit women in prison became a mission to bring lasting hope.

Rather than simply donate gifts, the group chose to record music with the inmates, navigating emotional and logistical challenges to make it happen.

With support from the Ghana Prisons Service, the Officer-in-Charge, chaplains, and dedicated officers who helped teach the songs, the recording came to life. Inmates bravely lent their voices, turning their pain into praise.

Ceqa Foods and Beverages (Chickenman/Pizzaman) generously provided meals for all inmates and officers on duty.

“Eli Eli” is one of three songs recorded and stands as a symbol of restoration and purpose.

Through this project, the message is clear and resounding: It’s Not Over—for the incarcerated, for the brokenhearted, or for anyone seeking redemption.

Eli Eli is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Eli Eli on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/daughtersofgloriousjesus-elieli