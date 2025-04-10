Ad imageAd image
KiDi & Gyakie drop first-ever collab ‘Cheat On You’

KiDi and Gyakie team up for the first time on “Cheat On You,” a smooth Afrobeat single exploring love and temptation.

Megastars KiDi and Gyakie have finally joined forces on a song that fans have long anticipated titled Cheat On You.

This marks their first official collaboration, and it’s every bit as captivating as expected. The smooth, sensual Afrobeat production blends perfectly with KiDi’s signature charm and Gyakie’s soulful vocals, creating a song that’s both vulnerable and vibey.

“Cheat On You” explores themes of temptation, loyalty, and emotional conflict, telling a relatable story of love tested by desire.

Both artists bring a unique perspective to the narrative, with rich harmonies and undeniable chemistry that makes the track stand out.

The release has already sparked excitement across social media, with fans praising the duo’s musical synergy and hoping for more collaborations in the future.

With catchy melodies, clean production, and star power, “Cheat On You” is more than a debut collaboration—it’s a potential Afrobeat anthem.

Cover Artwork: Cheat On You - KiDi & Gyakie
Cover Artwork: Cheat On You – KiDi & Gyakie
