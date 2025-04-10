Ad imageAd image
Music

Mellissa unveils sultry new single “Tattoo” featuring Blaqbonez — a seductive tease of her upcoming EP 

Mellissa is back with another single, this time with Blaqbones, titled Tattoo.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer Mellissa sets the tone for her 2025 with the release of her seductive new single “Tattoo” featuring Nigerian rap star Blaqbonez. Out via rain.Labs and Virgin Music, Tattoo is the first single from her upcoming EP and a bold reintroduction that blends Afro-dancehall with R&B to create an irresistible low-light groove.

Mellissa and Blaqbonez—two of West Africa’s most innovative voices—merge their distinct styles seamlessly on “Tattoo“. While Mellissa delivers velvety, R&B-infused vocals, Blaqbonez counters with his signature witty bars, creating a dynamic interplay of sensuality and swagger. 

Produced by Mellissa & Black Culture, and mixed and mastered by Made In Parris, “Tattoo” is a slow-tempo, body-swaying track meant for intimate dancefloors and after-dark moments. The beat thumps with a hypnotic bounce reminiscent of island riddims while Mellissa delivers her vocals with a teasing, confident ease. The hook says it all: 

Tattoo - Mellissa feat. Blaqbonez. Credit: Mellissa.
Tattoo – Mellissa feat. Blaqbonez. Credit: Mellissa.

“Don’t move, don’t move, don’t move. We can’t leave till the DJ play that tune, that tune, that tune. Say you wanna slow it down, I can do that too, that too, that too. And my body is stuck on you like a tattoo, tattoo, tattoo.” 

- Advertisement -

Blaqbonez brings a smooth, charismatic presence to his verse, offering just the right counterpoint with lines like: 

“I follow her lead. Body to body like sardines. This one no be Thotiana, this one is a high breed.” 

As the lead single from her upcoming EP, “Tattoo” signals Mellissa’s growing confidence not just as a performer, but as a full creative force. It’s the next step in a journey that has seen her build quiet momentum with previous releases, key performances, and growing fan support both at home and abroad. With support from rain.Labs, Virgin Music, and management from Meister Music, Mellissa is carving out her space in the global conversation — and she’s doing it on her own terms. 

The single is now available for pre-save on all major streaming platforms. Tattoo marks the beginning of a new chapter — daring, sexy, and impossible to ignore. 

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez

Single: Henny Talk by Mellissa

Emerging Ghanaian artists to watchout for in 2023

Shexy Ayoz tags Blaqbonez on hot new collaboration ‘Jojo’

Kensah out with double single Afrobeat release; Gum Body & Tattoo

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Olivetheboy. Photo Credit: Olivetheboy. I sound like an Afrobeats artiste not Nigerian – OliveTheBoy
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

South African recording artist Apples. Photo Credit: Apples
Emerging Afropop recording artist Apples, debuts new single “Hamba Nawe” ft. DJ Morgan
Africa
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
KobbyRockz
‘No Be Me Alone’ video by KobbyRockz & Kojo Luda is out!
Music
King Promise – True To Self Tour. Photo Credit: King Promise/X
King Promise embarks on a global journey: The “True To Self” Tour
News
London-based Young Rob
Show Me Remix: Young Rob teams up with Sada for club anthem
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Olivetheboy. Photo Credit: Olivetheboy.
I sound like an Afrobeats artiste not Nigerian – OliveTheBoy
News
Cwesi Oteng. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM
Gospel musicians were envious of me – Cwesi Oteng
News
26th TGMA
26th TGMA: Charterhouse reschedules awards night to May 10
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
26th TGMA: King Promise leads with 10 nods; Stonebwoy, Team Eternity tie at 9
News
Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music
Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music