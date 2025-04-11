Ad imageAd image
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi

Jubylant teams up with Simi for “Suya,” a spicy Afrobeats love song you won’t want to miss.

Jubylant delivers a spicy new single titled Suya, featuring the soulful vocals of award-winning songstress Simi.

This flavorful track blends Afrobeats with a hint of R&B, creating a vibrant love anthem that’s as addictive as the street food it’s named after.

“Suya” serves up playful lyrics, flirtatious energy, and sizzling chemistry between Jubylant and Simi, who complement each other with ease.

Produced by an up-and-coming beatmaker known for his infectious rhythms, the track captures the essence of Nigerian romance—hot, intense, and unforgettable.

This collaboration marks a significant moment for Jubylant, signaling his rise into the mainstream while staying true to his cultural roots.

With Simi’s silky voice and Jubylant’s smooth delivery, “Suya” is bound to be a fan favorite on playlists everywhere.

Suya is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Suya on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/jubylant-suya

Cover Artwork: Suya - Jubylant feat. Simi
Cover Artwork: Suya – Jubylant feat. Simi
