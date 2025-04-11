Ad imageAd image
Magma Fameboy is out with ‘Follow Me’ feat. Freddie Gambini

Magma Fameboy drops “Follow Me,” a flirtatious Afrobeats anthem featuring Freddie Gambini and produced by Spagg.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Magma Fameboy is back with a fresh sound for 2025, kicking off the year with Follow Me, an Afrobeats groove featuring Freddie Gambini and produced by Spagg.

Smooth, catchy, and full of vibes, the track delivers exactly what fans have been waiting for.

On “Follow Me”, Fameboy opens up about the chase, using his lyrics to speak directly to a woman he’s drawn to.

It’s flirtatious but intentional—he’s not just trying to impress, but inviting her to trust the path he’s laying out. “Follow me,” he sings, “and I’ll show you something real.”

Freddie Gambini’s silky vocals float effortlessly over Spagg’s mid-tempo Afro-fusion beat, creating a seamless blend of rhythm and melody.

The production stays true to the sweet, layered Afrobeats sound, with warm drums, airy synths, and just enough bounce to keep your head nodding.

With “Follow Me”, Fameboy confidently steps into 2025—romantic, laid-back, and intentional. If this is just the beginning, we’re in for an exciting year.

Cover Artwork: Follow Me – Magma Fameboy feat. Freddie Gambini
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
