Mayford Muzik sings about God’s love in debut gospel song ‘Odo’

Gospel singer Mayford Muzik, born Mavis Fordjour, is using her music to inspire people to trust in God’s love—especially during difficult times with her debut single, Odo.

Produced by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Record, delivers a powerful message about the unwavering nature of God’s love and its availability to those who feel burdened.

In a world where life’s challenges can lead to despair, Mayford Muzik believes that clinging to divine love is the key to overcoming adversity.

Mayford Muzik

“Odo” is a heartfelt testimony, drawing from her personal experiences of finding strength through faith. She encourages listeners to rely not on their own strength, but on God’s love—describing it as a reliable “insurance policy” for life’s battles.

The music video, now on YouTube, portrays a woman lost in the desert, rescued by an angel and led to a stream—a vivid metaphor for redemption and divine guidance that resonates with those seeking hope.