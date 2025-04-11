Ad imageAd image
Nii Lartey drops gritty new single “Ghost Whisperer”

Nii Lartey blends Afro-Trap sounds with reflections drawn from life in Accra in new release, "Ghost Whisperer."

Ghanaian artiste Nii Lartey has released his latest single, dubbed “Ghost Whisperer.” The track offers a frantic but bold afro-trap cut shaped by the pulse of Ghana’s capital, Accra’s street life.

The track explores themes of resilience and spiritual energy, warning against bad faith and embracing a sense of inner calm. It highlights the quiet tension of staying focused while people around you act differently.

With raw lyrics and a gritty soundscape, “Ghost Whisperer” draws power from everyday hustle, giving voice to those who navigate chaos without losing themselves.

Nii Lartey. Photo Credit: Nii Lartey/Instagram.
Nii Lartey. Photo Credit: Nii Lartey/Instagram.

It’s a confident step from the Nii Lartery, showing his intent to speak for the streets while crafting a distinct sound.

Ghost Whisperer” by Nii Lartey is available on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
