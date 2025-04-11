Yaw Siki sings of God’s Might in new song ‘Kokrooko’

Yaw Siki has dropped a powerful new track, Kokrooko, a song infused with faith and a message of strength.

The word “Kokrooko” translates to “mighty,” and in this uplifting anthem, Yaw Siki channels the mighty power of God to inspire and encourage listeners.

In his latest release, Yaw Siki prays that the song blesses everyone who hears it, sharing his heartfelt hope that it brings strength, peace, and divine reassurance to those in need.

The song, marked by a rich blend of traditional gospel rhythms and contemporary sounds, exudes both energy and reverence.

With “Kokrooko”, Yaw Siki reminds fans of the might of God’s presence in their lives, especially in times of struggle. His deep, soulful vocals and powerful message create a stirring reminder of faith’s ability to uplift and empower.