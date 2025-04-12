Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Comfort Abban, celebrated in the gospel community as Goldendove Godslove, has released a powerful new album, “GOD MY PRAISE,” to wholeheartedly honor God for the blessings in her life and ministry.

Goldendove’s journey in music began at just ten years old, when she recognized her talent as a divine gift. With unwavering dedication, she honed her skills and embraced her calling. Hailing from the Central Region of Ghana, her latest eight-track album, “God My Praise,” rapidly captures hearts with its melodious and authentic sound.

The album showcases standout tracks like “Maye Maye,” “Wiase Yi Mu,” “Mala Lala Ko,” and “Deep Down the Waters of My Heart,” with the compelling opening track “Maye Maye” setting the tone for an uplifting listening experience.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Goldenlove is a devoted philanthropist, making a meaningful impact by supporting those in need. Her music inspires and uplifts countless souls, spreading joy and hope.

Don’t miss the chance to stream “GOD MY PRAISE” through the link below. Immerse yourself in the powerful messages and vibrant sounds that distinguish her as a beacon of authentic gospel music.

Cover Artwork: God My Praise – Goldendove Godslove