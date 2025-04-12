Ad imageAd image
Music

Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”

Ghanaian gospel artist Comfort Abban, aka Goldendove Godslove, releases uplifting album "GOD MY PRAISE," celebrating her faith and philanthropic efforts.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Comfort Abban, celebrated in the gospel community as Goldendove Godslove, has released a powerful new album, “GOD MY PRAISE,” to wholeheartedly honor God for the blessings in her life and ministry.

Goldendove’s journey in music began at just ten years old, when she recognized her talent as a divine gift. With unwavering dedication, she honed her skills and embraced her calling. Hailing from the Central Region of Ghana, her latest eight-track album, “God My Praise,” rapidly captures hearts with its melodious and authentic sound.

The album showcases standout tracks like “Maye Maye,” “Wiase Yi Mu,” “Mala Lala Ko,” and “Deep Down the Waters of My Heart,” with the compelling opening track “Maye Maye” setting the tone for an uplifting listening experience.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Goldenlove is a devoted philanthropist, making a meaningful impact by supporting those in need. Her music inspires and uplifts countless souls, spreading joy and hope.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss the chance to stream “GOD MY PRAISE” through the link below. Immerse yourself in the powerful messages and vibrant sounds that distinguish her as a beacon of authentic gospel music.

Cover Artwork: God My Praise - Goldendove Godslove
Cover Artwork: God My Praise – Goldendove Godslove
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Ghanaian rapper Pope Nst releases album #4: “Songs of Ipappi”

Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ lands—Love it or leave it

Did I Lie: Cina Soul drops much anticipated album

M.anifest’s ‘New Road & Guava Trees’ is here!

“Love In The Club”: Quamina MP drops highly anticipated 15-track debut album

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article KiDi: Photo Credit: EMY Africa. I would make an R&B album with assured funding – KiDi
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
26th TGMA: King Promise leads with 10 nods; Stonebwoy, Team Eternity tie at 9
News
Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth
Africa
Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music
Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Culture
KiDi: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.
I would make an R&B album with assured funding – KiDi
News
London-based Young Rob
Show Me Remix: Young Rob teams up with Sada for club anthem
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’
Africa
Cover Artwork: Yummy's House Vol. 1 – Yumbs
Yumbs unlocks the doors to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 
Africa
Jozzy2pf. Photo Credit: Jozzy2pf
Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”
Africa
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda
De Mthuda bares his soul: Mthuthuzeli arrives April 30, 2025
Africa
Ess Thee Legend on DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram
DSCVRY: Ess Thee Legend – No Gimmicks, All in, All Heart
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News