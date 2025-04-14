Ad imageAd image
Esther Smith – ‘Okum Yesu’: A touching tribute to Christ’s love

A gospel anthem of hope and faith — “Okum Yesu” by Esther Smith featuring Emens & Paa Sammy.

Renowned gospel songstress Esther Smith returns with a soul-stirring single titled Okum Yesu, featuring rising artists Emens and Paa Sammy.

This powerful collaboration serves as a heartfelt reminder of the victorious love of Christ, emphasizing His ultimate sacrifice on the cross.

With its rich harmonies, uplifting lyrics, and deeply spiritual delivery, “Okum Yesu” offers a worship experience that resonates with believers across generations.

Esther’s signature vocals blend beautifully with Emens’ emotive tone and Paa Sammy’s dynamic presence, creating a musical journey that both inspires and uplifts.

The title, “Okum Yesu” — which translates to “They Killed Jesus” — invites listeners to reflect on the depth of God’s love and the hope found in salvation.

Whether you’re seeking encouragement, a worship anthem, or a song to strengthen your faith, “Okum Yesu” delivers a timeless message wrapped in divine melody.

