FRA! inspires women to stand tall with ‘Dandan Woho’

FRA! is back with a powerful anthem titled Dandan Woho, featuring rising stars Yung Pabi and Nyamekye.

This vibrant track celebrates self-confidence and positivity, especially in women, encouraging them to embrace their inner strength and beauty.

“Dan Dan Woho” blends Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary melodies, creating an infectious tune that uplifts and empowers.

The song’s title, which translates to “Stand Tall,” encapsulates its core message: women should stand confidently, love themselves, and never shy away from their greatness.

Yung Pabi and Nyamekye add their unique voices to this track, perfectly complementing The Band FRA!’s signature sound.

The song’s uplifting lyrics and energetic beat make it an instant favorite for anyone who needs a confidence boost.