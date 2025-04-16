Ad imageAd image
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’

Kofi Kinaata releases “Aban Kaba”, a gripping new song about regret and a run-in with the police.

Kofi Kinaata has dropped a thought-provoking new single titled Aban Kaba, a gripping narrative that dives into a “had I known” moment.

Known for his storytelling prowess, Kinaata paints a vivid picture of a character who finds himself in the unforgiving grip of the law—a powerful reminder of how one wrong move can change everything.

The Fante rap icon blends catchy rhythms with rich lyrical content, delivering yet another masterpiece laced with social commentary.

Whether it’s the soulful melodies or the raw emotion behind the lyrics, Aban Kaba is sure to resonate with fans and spark conversations.

Released as a special birthday gift to his loyal followers, Kinaata continues to prove why he’s one of Ghana’s most respected voices in music.

Stream it, share it, and reflect on the message—because sometimes, life gives you one shot, and there’s no rewind.

