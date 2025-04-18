Ad imageAd image
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1

Strongman and Okese 1 drop “6 To 6”—a trap banger about money and enjoyment.

Strongman teams up with Okese 1 on 6 To 6, a high-energy hip-hop trap banger that celebrates hustle, money, and living life to the fullest.

From sunrise to sundown, this track is all about keeping cash on deck and making every moment count.

With gritty bars, booming 808s, and confident flows, “6 To 6” is a no-apologies anthem for the go-getters and shot-callers.

Strongman delivers sharp lyricism as always, while Okese 1 brings his flashy, free-spirited flair—together creating a sound that screams street luxury and boss mentality.

This isn’t just a flex; it’s motivation. Whether you’re grinding or already up, “6 To 6” reminds you that having money isn’t just about status—it’s about freedom, enjoyment, and taking control of your day from start to finish.

6 To 6 is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream 6 To 6 on all digital music stores here –

