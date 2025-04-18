New Anthem! DopeNation drops ‘Steeze And Composure’

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation is back with a bang, dropping their latest single, Steeze and Composure.

Known for their infectious energy and signature sound, the twins bring a fresh wave of confidence and charisma to this dynamic track.

“Steeze and Composure” is more than just a vibe—it’s a lifestyle. The song celebrates self-assurance, style, and the ability to stay cool under pressure.

With addictive beats, and DopeNation’s trademark bounce, the track sets the tone for anyone who walks in their purpose with swagger and calm.

Whether you’re heading to a party or facing life like a boss, “Steeze and Composure” is the perfect anthem to turn up the confidence and let your presence speak. It’s bold, it’s smooth, and it’s 100% DopeNation.

Cover Artwork: Steeze And Composure – DopeNation