Nya Gyidi by Joe Mettle encourages believers to trust God

“Nya Gyidi” by Joe Mettle is a reminder that God’s promises always come to pass.

Joe Mettle has released a powerful new single titled Nya Gyidi, a soul-stirring anthem that inspires unwavering faith in God’s promises.

Rooted in the uplifting message, “What God has promised, He will do—have faith,” the song blends rich African rhythms with heartfelt lyrics to remind listeners of God’s unfailing word.

“Nya Gyidi” (which means “Have Faith” in Twi) encourages believers to trust God’s timing, even when the journey feels uncertain.

Joe Mettle’s passionate vocals and the song’s spirit-filled arrangement create an atmosphere of worship, hope, and perseverance.

The track resonates deeply with anyone who needs reassurance that God is still working behind the scenes.

Whether you’re in a waiting season or facing challenges, “Nya Gyidi” is a timely reminder to hold on—because what God has promised, He will surely bring to pass.

Cover Artwork: Nya Gyidi - Joe Mettle
Cover Artwork: Nya Gyidi – Joe Mettle
