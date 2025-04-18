Ad imageAd image
Sefa releases ‘Shelempele’, a song filled with rhythm and vibes

Sefa drops “Shelempele”—a fiery blend of Amapiano and Kpanlogo built for the dancefloor.

Sefa is heating up the scene with her electrifying new single Shelempele, a high-energy fusion of Amapiano and Kpanlogo rhythms.

Known for her fierce vocals and dancefloor-ready bangers, Sefa delivers a vibrant sound that’s impossible to ignore.

“Shelempele” is a celebration of movement, culture, and rhythm. The track blends pulsating log drums with traditional percussive grooves, creating an irresistible beat that commands you to dance.

Whether you’re at a street jam or club night, Shelempele sets the vibe with its catchy hooks and unapologetic Afro energy.

With this release, Sefa continues to showcase her versatility and knack for blending traditional and modern sounds.

“Shelempele” is not just a song—it’s a whole vibe, a dance wave, and a cultural crossover anthem ready to take over the airwaves.

Cover Artwork: Shelempele - Sefa
You Might Also Like