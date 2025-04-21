Ad imageAd image
Moffy drops new banger titled “Mariana” with Notse

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Moffy returns with a brand new single, “Mariana”, featuring fellow rising Ga artist Notse.

Ghanaian Hiplife and Afrobeats artist Moffy has released a new single titled “Mariana”, featuring Notse. The track is the latest from the promising talent and member of the music collective, 99 PHACES.

Mariana” reflects the emotional high of being around someone who brings you calm, meaning, and joy. Set to a smooth Southern Ga dance rhythm, the song blends honest lyricism with a groove that’s both melodic and danceable of Latin American sounds.

Produced by High Jam, the track brings out Moffy’s flair for pairing emotion with rhythm. Notse’s feature appears to deepen the mood with chemistry and depth.

Mariana - Moffy feat. Notse. Credit: Moffy.
Mariana” is now available across all streaming platforms.

