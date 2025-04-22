Kwame Tyrann debuts with soulful single ‘Nobody’

Fast-rising Afro-fusion act Kwame Tyrann makes a bold entry into the music scene with his debut single, Nobody.

Inspired by the quote, “Keep whatever that makes you happy private”, the track is a soulful expression of love and emotional privacy.

Produced by Kick Beatz and mixed and mastered by Slim Kiti, “Nobody” showcases Kwame’s standout vocals and songwriting finesse.

I love you to the point of letting no one know because the lesser the ears, the merrier the heart. Kwame Tyrann

His ability to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with modern influences gives his music an authentic yet globally appealing flavor.

With musical influences like Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Black Sherif, Nasty C, and Twitch 4Eva, Kwame Tyronn is carving a unique space in Afro-fusion.

As anticipation builds for his upcoming project “Daystar”, “Nobody” is a compelling taste of the heartfelt artistry he’s set to bring to the world stage.