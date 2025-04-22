Out Of The Blue: OliveTheBoy takes off with global sound

Global Afrobeats audiences are buzzing as OliveTheBoy releases his brand-new 8-track Album, Out of the Blue.

The project blends Afrobeats, Soul, and contemporary Pop, and features powerhouse collaborations with Sarkodie, Mayorkun, Qing Madi, Soundz, and Veola.

Following the success of his “Avana” deluxe EP and the hit single ‘Asylum’—a 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee—Olivetheboy is solidifying his place among Africa’s most promising talents.

Standout tracks like ‘Bend’ and ‘Tattoo’ are already trending across social media, proving his global appeal. Signed to Columbia Records via Loop Music, Olivetheboy is also gearing up for a multi-city tour across the UK, Europe, and the US.

Having been the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2023, Olivetheboy continues to dominate 2024 with bold soundscapes and global appeal.

Cover Artwork: Out Of The Blue – OliveTheBoy