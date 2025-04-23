Ad imageAd image
Lyrical Joe drops explosive new song ‘TES’ featuring Medikal

Ghanaian rap stars Lyrical Joe and Medikal go bar-for-bar on “TES,” their epic new track from the upcoming “IAM” album.

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Lyrical Joe is back in the spotlight with his electrifying new single TES, featuring award-winning rapper Medikal.

“TES” marks a major milestone ahead of Joe’s much-anticipated album “IAM”, set for release on May 16, 2025.

This explosive track is more than a collaboration—it’s a lyrical face-off between two of Ghana’s finest, showcasing sharp wordplay, dynamic flows, and thunderous production.

“TES” not only elevates the country’s hip-hop scene but also sets the stage for one of 2025’s most impactful rap albums.

Lyrical Joe describes the track as “a statement,” promising that the energy of “TES” is just a glimpse of what “IAM” will offer.

With anticipation soaring and fans eager for more, “TES” is poised to dominate streaming charts and playlists across Africa and beyond.

