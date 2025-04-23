Ad imageAd image
Newcomer Tdooooo drops passionate first single ‘Meant To Be’

Rising Ghanaian artist Tdooooo drops “Meant to Be,” an emotional Afrobeats anthem produced by MikeMillzOn’Em.

Tdooooo, the rising Ghanaian crooner based in Virginia, has officially made his debut with the emotionally-charged Afrobeats anthem, Meant To Be.

Now available on all major platforms, this debut single introduces a fresh voice with magnetic charisma and undeniable star power.

Produced by the acclaimed MikeMillzOn’Em, “Meant to Be” fuses high-energy Afrobeats rhythms with soul-stirring lyrics that capture the messy beauty of love.

Tdooooo

Tdooooo’s rich vocals and authentic delivery inject raw emotion into every note, setting him apart in a crowded genre.

“Meant to Be” is inspired by my love life,” he shares. “It’s messy, it’s real—and it’s mine.” This is more than a debut—it’s a declaration of arrival.

With his textured tone, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable talent, Tdooooo is poised to make a lasting impression on the global music scene.

Cover Artwork: Meant To Be - Tdooooo
Cover Artwork: Meant To Be – Tdooooo
