Newcomer Tdooooo drops passionate first single ‘Meant To Be’

Tdooooo, the rising Ghanaian crooner based in Virginia, has officially made his debut with the emotionally-charged Afrobeats anthem, Meant To Be.

Now available on all major platforms, this debut single introduces a fresh voice with magnetic charisma and undeniable star power.

Produced by the acclaimed MikeMillzOn’Em, “Meant to Be” fuses high-energy Afrobeats rhythms with soul-stirring lyrics that capture the messy beauty of love.

Tdooooo

Tdooooo’s rich vocals and authentic delivery inject raw emotion into every note, setting him apart in a crowded genre.

“Meant to Be” is inspired by my love life,” he shares. “It’s messy, it’s real—and it’s mine.” This is more than a debut—it’s a declaration of arrival.

With his textured tone, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable talent, Tdooooo is poised to make a lasting impression on the global music scene.

Cover Artwork: Meant To Be – Tdooooo