New music! Seff unleashes addictive Amapiano banger ‘Spesos’

After making a splash with his hit single Father last year, Maryland-based Ghanaian artist Seff is back in the spotlight with his latest track Spesos.

This time, he brings a masterful fusion of Amapiano’s signature log drums and Trap’s spacious basslines, topped with elegant violin artistry.

Spesos offers an avant-garde listening experience that captures Seff’s unique blend of East Coast bounce and Accra’s vibrant energy.

Produced by Yung D3mz, Spesos demonstrates Seff’s ability to push musical boundaries, mixing genres in a way that resonates with listeners worldwide.

His polished vocals add an alluring charm to the track, making it impossible to resist. Seff’s rise since his debut in 2024 is a testament to his hard work and vision.

With Spesos, Seff continues to carve out a space for himself as a rising star in the global music scene.

Cover Artwork: Spesos – Seff