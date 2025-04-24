Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Seff unleashes addictive Amapiano banger ‘Spesos’

SEFF returns with ‘Spesos,’ a unique blend of Amapiano and Trap, delivering a mesmerizing listening experience.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

After making a splash with his hit single Father last year, Maryland-based Ghanaian artist Seff is back in the spotlight with his latest track Spesos.

This time, he brings a masterful fusion of Amapiano’s signature log drums and Trap’s spacious basslines, topped with elegant violin artistry.

Spesos offers an avant-garde listening experience that captures Seff’s unique blend of East Coast bounce and Accra’s vibrant energy.

Produced by Yung D3mz, Spesos demonstrates Seff’s ability to push musical boundaries, mixing genres in a way that resonates with listeners worldwide.

- Advertisement -

His polished vocals add an alluring charm to the track, making it impossible to resist. Seff’s rise since his debut in 2024 is a testament to his hard work and vision.

With Spesos, Seff continues to carve out a space for himself as a rising star in the global music scene.

Cover Artwork: Spesos - SEFF
Cover Artwork: Spesos – Seff
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
SEFF’s debut single ‘Father’ sets the stage for a bold new talent – Listen Here NOW!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Fameye Watch Fameye powerful ‘Fortified’ music video directed by Ben Zola
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
‘Check the numbers’ – Amaarae shuts down critics at Coachella
News
Kwame Tyrann
Kwame Tyrann debuts with soulful single ‘Nobody’
Music
Captain Planet of 4x4. Photo Credit: Captain Planet
‘We too old to form a group again’ – Captain Planet
News
Black Sherif, Gonaboy, AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music
Black Sherif endorses AratheJay and Gonaboy as Highlife’s new disruptors
News
OliveTheBoy
Out Of The Blue: OliveTheBoy takes off with global sound
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kyei Mensah. Photo Credit: Kyei Mensah/X
Music, Spirituality & Payment: Unpacking Conversations with Creatives in the Church
Culture
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Amaarae’s “The Angel You Don’t Know” among top 10 most streamed female albums on Spotify, Africa
News
"Create for Pay" - Liando Afica.
Liando Africa leads World IP Day with “Create for Pay”
News
RJZ
RJZ paints a dreamy future in new single ‘Daakyi’
Music
Tee Kae
Sour Lips! Tee Kae reflects on heartbreak and betrayal in new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music