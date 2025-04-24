Ad imageAd image
Tulenkey tackles real-life struggles in ‘Hustla Problems’

Tulenkey drops Hustla Problems, a raw rap track about daily struggles and chasing dreams. Listen now on all platforms.

Ghanaian rap sensation Tulenkey returns with Hustla Problems, a hard-hitting anthem for the everyday struggler.

Blending witty lyricism with a gritty beat, Tulenkey paints a raw picture of hustle life in Accra—navigating job rejections, family pressures, and broken promises.

With his signature storytelling flair, Hustla Problems strikes a relatable chord among Ghana’s youth and beyond.

The track is more than just a banger—it’s a motivational message wrapped in rhythm. Known for viral hits like Proud Fvck Boys, Tulenkey proves once again he’s a voice for the street-smart dreamer.

The new release is already generating buzz on social media and streaming platforms, marking another strong entry in Tulenkey’s evolving discography.

Whether you’re chasing success or dodging setbacks, Hustla Problems is the soundtrack to your grind.

Cover Artwork: Hustla Problems - Tulenkey
Cover Artwork: Hustla Problems – Tulenkey
