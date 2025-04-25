Chayuta finds her way with new single ‘GPS’

Chayuta is back with a mesmerising new single titled GPS, a genre-blending anthem that explores direction, purpose, and personal evolution.

With smooth melodies and emotionally charged vocals, GPS is more than just a song—it’s a soulful journey.

Driven by Amapiano, and introspective lyrics, Chayuta takes listeners deep into the heart of what it means to feel lost and find your way again.

Whether she’s talking about love, life, or self-worth, her voice is a compass guiding us toward clarity.

“GPS” feels both intimate and expansive—perfect for late-night drives, self-reflection, or that moment when you’re just trying to figure it all out. It’s a mood, a message, and a vibe all in one.

Cover Artwork: GPS – Chayuta