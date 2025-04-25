Ad imageAd image
Ghanaian duo Owan & Larbi share flirty new jam “She Bad” featuring Onnine

Ghanaian duo Owan & Larbi return with “She Bad featuring budding rapper Onnine. The slick new single blends Afrobeats and bop rhythms.

The track revolves around an alluring, almost unreal woman, bold, magnetic, and “bad” in all the ways that make her irresistible. Each artists admit their desire, knowing she’s trouble but wanting her anyway.

It’s flirty, addictive, and made for the dancefloor. The production is layered with a subtle groove that gives the track its bounce. Their vocal chemistry drives the record, making it a smooth and easy listen.

Owan & Larbi x Onnine. Photo Credit: Owan&Larbi.
She Bad” marks another strong entry showing off their playful storytelling and growing sonic identity.

She Bad”  is out now on all streaming platforms.

