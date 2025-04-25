Ad imageAd image
June Jozy drops ‘Mogya Ne Nsuo’ – A bold statement of survival

June Jozy’s “Mogya Ne Nsuo” delivers raw emotion, soulful beats, and unshakable hope. Now streaming everywhere.

Rising artist June Jozy has just dropped his powerful new tape, Mogya Ne Nsuo, which is now streaming on all major platforms.

Translating to “Blood and Water,” Mogya Ne Nsuo is a soulful, emotionally-charged project that reflects Jozy’s journey through hardship, resilience, and unwavering hope.

The 7-track release blends introspective lyrics with raw beats, offering a gripping exploration of survival and strength.

Standout tracks like Dansini featuring Boy Narh and the anthemic War showcase Jozy’s lyrical depth and musical range.

The tape’s production, led by Kelly Wtf and mastered by Obongwe, balances grit with polish, amplifying the raw emotion in every line.

From Yie Mbra to Angel Dust, each song tells a story of pushing through pain with purpose.

June Jozy’s Mogya Ne Nsuo isn’t just music—it’s a declaration of faith in better days ahead.

Cover Artwork: Mogya Ne Nsuo - June Jozy
Cover Artwork: Mogya Ne Nsuo – June Jozy
Kwame Yesu gets candid with two-track project, “Trench Baby” Vol.1
Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil out with debut EP “Emergency”
Trey La drops “Kevin Ekow Taylor” EP
KOJO BLAK breaks new ground with ‘131’ EP release
Kojo Vypa releases ‘Inspiration From Pains EP’
