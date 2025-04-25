Lali X Lola team up with Oiza x Meyi on new single ‘Unstable’

Rising music sensation Lali X Lola returns with a powerful new track, Unstable, featuring the dynamic duo Oiza x Meyi.

Blending hypnotic beats with soulful vocals, this genre-bending release is a bold statement of vulnerability and strength.

“Unstable” weaves emotional lyrics with layered electronic rhythms, reflecting themes of love, chaos, and self-discovery.

Lali X Lola, known for her innovative sound and bold visuals, collaborates seamlessly with Oiza x Meyi, whose raw energy elevates the track to another level.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Unstable” is a must-listen for fans of alt-pop, R&B, and experimental music.

Whether you’re navigating heartbreak or dancing through the chaos, this track hits all the right notes.

Cover Artwork: Unstable – Lali X Lola & Oiza x Meyi