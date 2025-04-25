New Era, New Energy: Manye Fi – ‘Rema’ is pure fire

Manye Fi has officially released her highly anticipated single, Rema, following a show-stopping performance at the Ghana 68th Independence Concert & After Party at Indigo at The O2.

“Rema”, by the UK-Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, is a fiery, high-energy anthem about the emotional chaos of chasing someone who’s unserious—yet still irresistible.

With its addictive beat, catchy hook, and bold personality, it’s the perfect introduction to Manye Fi’s upcoming debut EP, Manye Rebirth, meaning “the rebirth of the Queen.”

Manye Fi

Manye Fi

Backed by viral TikTok buzz and co-signs from stars like Cina Soul, Prince Bright, and Kofi Antwi, “Rema” is already turning heads and lighting up playlists worldwide.

Recently crowned BBC Artist of the Week and signed to Quartz Entertainment, Manye Fi is cementing her place as one of Afrobeats’ most exciting new voices.

Cover Artwork: Rema – Manye Fi