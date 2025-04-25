On Faya! Twitch 4EVA & Kelvyn Boy light it up on new song

Twitch 4EVA and Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy have teamed up for a blazing new track, On Faya, and it’s setting the vibe for 2025.

With smooth vocals, infectious rhythms, and an unforgettable hook— “Girl your body is on faya”—this single is pure heat from start to finish.

“On Faya” is a seductive blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soulful melodies that celebrate feminine allure and irresistible chemistry.

Watch the visualiser

Twitch 4EVA’s laid-back flow and Kelvyn Boy’s magnetic energy make for a flawless collaboration that’s sure to dominate playlists and dance floors alike.

With its feel-good groove and summer-ready appeal, “On Faya” is more than just a song—it’s a whole vibe. Whether you’re chilling with bae or turning up the heat at a party, this track brings the fire.

Cover Artwork: On Faya – Twitch 4EVA & Kelvyn Boy