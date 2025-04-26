Corby and Jayadi connect on new single “Carry My Soul”

Corby links up with Jayadi for “Carry My Soul”, a new release that captures the energy of pushing through tough times.

The song follows Corby’s debut single “Wide Awake” earlier this year showing a steady growth in his sound and message.

Corby x Jayadi. Photo Credit: Corby/Instagram.

On “Carry My Soul”, the two artists trade verses about letting go of pain and moving forward with faith. The production is lively but grounded, blending feel-good rhythms with honest lyrics.

It’s a song you can move to, reflect with, or keep in rotation when you need a boost.

“Carry My Soul” is out now across all major platforms.