KVPEL drops electrifying singles; ‘Obsession’ and ‘Balance’

KVPEL showcases his musical versatility in two new tracks, “Obsession” and “Balance”—a soulful and rhythmic experience.

Talented artist and songwriter KVPEL (Frank Ofori Siaw) has released two compelling new singles, Obsession and Balance, highlighting his remarkable versatility across RnB and Afrobeat.

These tracks showcase KVPEL’s dynamic artistry, fusing heartfelt lyricism with infectious rhythms that resonate deeply with diverse audiences.

Obsession” is a smooth, sultry RnB track that explores the intoxicating allure of love and desire. KVPEL’s rich, emotive vocals glide effortlessly over lush production, creating a deeply immersive sonic experience.

In contrast, “Balance” is an energetic Afrobeat anthem driven by vibrant percussion and irresistible grooves, celebrating harmony, resilience, and the rhythm of life.

Both songs were produced by Erby and expertly mixed and mastered by Redemption Beatz, delivering a polished, radio-ready sound.

The project was executively produced by Douglas Okafor (D.Drizz) under the RVSOP ENTERTAINMENT label, reflecting a cohesive vision and high production quality.

KVPEL’s ability to fluidly navigate genres is a testament to his evolving artistry and global appeal.

With “Obsession” and “Balance,” he solidifies his place as a boundary-pushing storyteller and an emerging force in contemporary music.

Cover Artwork: Obsession And Balance - KVPEL
Cover Artwork: Obsession And Balance – KVPEL
You Might Also Like