New video: Kofi Mante offers light in dark times with ‘Nhyira’ feat. Apya

Ghanaian singer Kofi Mante has officially released the visuals for his latest single Nhyira, a powerful anthem of resilience and hope featuring Apya.

Shot and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kojo Myles, the music video beautifully complements the song’s uplifting message.

“Nhyira,” meaning “Blessing” in Twi, explores the struggles many face in daily life and encourages listeners to persevere despite adversity.

Through soulful lyrics and rich Afrobeat rhythms, Kofi Mante delivers a message of strength, optimism, and healing.

The song urges listeners to let go of burdens, embrace self-belief, and rise above life’s challenges. The visuals add emotional depth, showcasing powerful imagery that resonates with anyone navigating hard times.

Kofi Mante continues to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene with songs that not only entertain but inspire.