Mercy Said No! KobbySalm releases new Afrobeat single

Mercy Said No by KobbySalm is a contemporary Afrobeat reimagining of CeCe Winans’ timeless gospel hit, highlighting God’s mercy in all seasons.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian urban gospel artist KobbySalm returns with a powerful new single titled Mercy Said No, a fresh Afrobeat interpretation of CeCe Winans’ timeless gospel anthem.

Inspired by the original 2003 classic, this new release speaks volumes to today’s generation with its vibrant sound and faith-filled message.

Urban Gospel artiste KobbySalm

Produced by Decorus Beats, “Mercy Said No” infuses Afrobeat rhythms with KobbySalm’s signature dynamic rap delivery, creating a track that is both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.

The song highlights God’s unwavering mercy and faithfulness in life’s highs and lows, reminding listeners that even when all else fails, mercy steps in.

This song is my personal testimony and a call to everyone out there to reflect on the mercies of God.

KobbySalm

KobbySalm’s emotive delivery and heartfelt expression give the classic message new life, resonating with both long-time gospel lovers and new listeners alike.

“Mercy Said No” is available now on all digital streaming platforms. If you’re alive and well today, it’s because mercy said no.

Cover Artwork: Mercy Said No - KobbySalm
Cover Artwork: Mercy Said No – KobbySalm
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
