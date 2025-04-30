New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya

Beeztrap KOTM is back with an electrifying new release, Save The Date, featuring the sensational Efya.

This collaboration promises to set the music scene ablaze with a blend of infectious rhythms and soulful vocals.

Known for his innovative sound and unique style, Beeztrap KOTM continues to push musical boundaries, and “Save The Date” is no exception.

The song showcases a seamless fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary elements, enhanced by Efya’s powerful voice.

Fans can expect a dynamic tune that’s perfect for both dance floors and personal playlists. The song’s catchy hook and engaging melodies make it a must-listen for music lovers worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Save The Date – Beeztrap KOTM feat. Efya