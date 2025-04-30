Ad imageAd image
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya

Beeztrap KOTM teams up with Efya for ‘Save The Date’ – an Afrobeat track blending catchy rhythms with soulful vocals.

Beeztrap KOTM is back with an electrifying new release, Save The Date, featuring the sensational Efya.

This collaboration promises to set the music scene ablaze with a blend of infectious rhythms and soulful vocals.

Known for his innovative sound and unique style, Beeztrap KOTM continues to push musical boundaries, and “Save The Date” is no exception.

Watch the visualiser

The song showcases a seamless fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary elements, enhanced by Efya’s powerful voice.

Fans can expect a dynamic tune that’s perfect for both dance floors and personal playlists. The song’s catchy hook and engaging melodies make it a must-listen for music lovers worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Save The Date - Beeztrap KOTM feat. Efya
Cover Artwork: Save The Date – Beeztrap KOTM feat. Efya
