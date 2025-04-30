‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power

Rising musical talent Jubed has released a powerful new single titled Ruwa, a song celebrating the worth, resilience, and grace of women.

With heartfelt lyrics and a captivating melody, Ruwa blends Amapiano rhythms with modern production to create a sound that uplifts and empowers.

The song’s title, Ruwa, which means “flower” or “beauty” in some African dialects, symbolizes femininity and strength.

Watch the lyric video

Jubed’s latest release is more than just a track—it’s a tribute to women everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a song that speaks to your heart or a melody that moves your spirit, “Ruwa” delivers both.

As Jubed continues to rise in the music scene, this single solidifies his voice as one that supports inclusivity and appreciation for womanhood.

Cover Artwork: Ruwa – Jubed