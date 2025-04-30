Ad imageAd image
Music

‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power

Jubed celebrates women in his powerful new single “Ruwa”—a soulful tribute to strength and grace.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising musical talent Jubed has released a powerful new single titled Ruwa, a song celebrating the worth, resilience, and grace of women.

With heartfelt lyrics and a captivating melody, Ruwa blends Amapiano rhythms with modern production to create a sound that uplifts and empowers.

The song’s title, Ruwa, which means “flower” or “beauty” in some African dialects, symbolizes femininity and strength.

Watch the lyric video

Jubed’s latest release is more than just a track—it’s a tribute to women everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a song that speaks to your heart or a melody that moves your spirit, “Ruwa” delivers both.

- Advertisement -

As Jubed continues to rise in the music scene, this single solidifies his voice as one that supports inclusivity and appreciation for womanhood.

Cover Artwork: Ruwa - Jubed
Cover Artwork: Ruwa – Jubed
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’
Mercy Said No! KobbySalm releases new Afrobeat single
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
KVPEL drops electrifying singles; ‘Obsession’ and ‘Balance’
Corby and Jayadi connect on new single “Carry My Soul”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram. Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Owan & Larbi x Onnine. Photo Credit: Owan&Larbi.
Ghanaian duo Owan & Larbi share flirty new jam “She Bad” featuring Onnine
Music
Bullgod Photo Credit: Bullgod/Instagram
Artists are the most pampered professionals – Bullgod
News
Lali X Lola
Lali X Lola team up with Oiza x Meyi on new single ‘Unstable’
Music
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Lists
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Culture
CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community
Discovery
20 Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
Lists
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Manye Fi
New Era, New Energy: Manye Fi – ‘Rema’ is pure fire
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like