99 PHACES talks dreams and ambitions on “Million Dollar Dreams”

When Ghanaian music collective 99 PHACES earlier this year said it was 99szn, they were not joking. Weeks after releasing the first single of the year, “Melody”, they have released a follow-up single.

Titled “Million Dollar Dreams”, the Insvne Auggie produced single is a sound-rich anthem for young African creatives chasing wealth, purpose, and legacy through their craft. The song feels like a diary entry by the collective as they lay out the ambitions, goals, and visions they held on to while growing up.

“This song is for the artists, the dreamers, and the hustlers in every corner of Africa, turning pain into purpose and struggle into art with an end goal of building wealth and a safe space for growth,” says the collective.

Million Dollar Dream – 99 PHACES. Credit: 99 PHACES.

After a year of almost silence in 2024, two singles into the year already, maybe signs of good things to come this year for 99. While we wait to see what comes next, we can all dream along with the collective on this new single.

“Million Dollar Dreams” is available for streaming on all platforms.