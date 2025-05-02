Ad imageAd image
Music

Raw & Real: Medikal speaks truth in ‘No Good Advice’

In “No Good Advice,” Medikal delivers sharp bars on fame, fake friends, and independence.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Medikal returns with a bold new single, No Good Advice, a gritty anthem that cuts through societal expectations with unapologetic honesty.

Known for his clever bars and streetwise delivery, Medikal uses this track to vent about the fake concern, misleading counsel, and pressure that often come with success.

Behind the hard-hitting beat lies a deeper message—“No Good Advice” isn’t just defiance, it’s a declaration of self-reliance.

Medikal reflects on how sometimes even well-meaning voices lead you astray, and how walking your own path is often the realest move.

Produced by the acclaimed Atown TSB, the track blends trap energy with Medikal’s sharp lyricism, resulting in an anthem for anyone tired of outside noise.

“No Good Advice” is raw, real, and undeniably Medikal—proving once again that he’s in a lane of his own.

Cover Artwork: No Good Advice - Medikal
Cover Artwork: No Good Advice – Medikal
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
