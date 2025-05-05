Ad imageAd image
Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend

Experience the energy of Africa in Maccasio’s new single “Away,” a rhythmic and danceable hit you’ll love.

Maccasio returns with a vibrant new single titled Away, blending infectious African rhythms with modern dance energy.

Directed by Hassan PMG Studio, the visuals for Away perfectly capture the song’s lively essence and cultural richness.

Fusing traditional African percussion with a pulsating beat, Away is built to make you move. Maccasio’s signature delivery, rhythmic cadence, and multilingual flow create a sound that’s both authentic and globally appealing.

The song speaks to freedom, movement, and escape—calling listeners to let go, dance, and celebrate life.

With its upbeat tempo and rich cultural vibe, Away is more than a song—it’s a celebration of African identity and the universal joy of music.

Whether you’re on the streets, at a party, or watching the visually stunning video, Away invites everyone to the dance floor with undeniable energy.

