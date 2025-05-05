Ad imageAd image
Music

Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’

Get ready to dance! “Baajo” by Stay Jay is the latest amapiano anthem that’s taking the scene by storm.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian hitmaker Stay Jay is back with a high-energy banger titled Baajo, a vibrant fusion of dance and amapiano beats designed to set any party on fire.

Known for his signature style and infectious energy, Stay Jay brings a fresh twist to the amapiano wave sweeping across Africa with this electrifying release.

Baajo, which means “Come and dance” in Ga, is more than just a song—it’s an invitation to let go, move your body, and embrace joy.

With pulsating rhythms, catchy hooks, and a vibe that’s impossible to resist, Stay Jay delivers a track destined for dancefloors, street jams, and viral challenges.

Whether you’re at a club, a party, or vibing alone with your headphones, Baajo promises a feel-good experience.

It’s the perfect soundtrack for celebration, freedom, and unfiltered groove. Amapiano lovers, get ready—Baajo is your new anthem.

Cover Artwork: Baajo - Stay Jay
Cover Artwork: Baajo – Stay Jay
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
Raw & Real: Medikal speaks truth in ‘No Good Advice’
Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’
99 PHACES talks dreams and ambitions on “Million Dollar Dreams”
‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ewura Abena Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
Next Article Maccasio Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community
Discovery
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Lists
Keddi. Photo Credit: Keddi.
Keddi salutes Sarkodie for viral boost, unveils new single “Ke Mi Ajo”
News
20 Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
Lists
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
‘Patience is the greatest lesson I’ve learned making Iron Boy’ – Black Sherif
News
Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.
Liando Africa’s “Create for Pay” event champions IP education and artist empowerment
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/GQ
‘Iron Boy is my proudest work yet’ – Black Sherif
News
Agya Koo Nimo
Ghana must celebrate Agya Koo Nimo now – President Mahama
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like