Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song

Daughters of Glorious Jesus release “Happy Birthday Otumfuo” to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The iconic Ghanaian gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have released a heartfelt tribute song titled Happy Birthday Otumfuor in honor of His Royal Majesty Otumfuor Osei Tutu II’s 75th birthday.

As the Asantehene marks this significant milestone, the group offers a soul-stirring melody to celebrate his enduring legacy as a beacon of peace and wisdom.

Asanteman wura, thank you for all the support and advice,” the group shared, recognizing the King’s invaluable role in shaping Ghana’s cultural and moral landscape.

This musical tribute is not only a birthday gift but also a token of deep respect and gratitude from the daughters of the land.

Happy Birthday Otumfuo is a celebration of leadership, tradition, and divine favor—echoing the voices of many Ghanaians who revere the King for his guidance over the years.

