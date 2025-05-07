Ad imageAd image
Benerl hits the right note with new song ‘The Harmony Song’

Benerl’s The Harmony Song is a smooth Afrobeats love track reminding us that nobody else compares.

Benerl is back with an irresistible new single, The Harmony Song, blending smooth Afrobeats rhythms with heartfelt lyrics in a tribute to timeless love.

This captivating track pulses with warmth and emotion, delivering a powerful message: nobody else compares to that one special person.

Perfect for romantic playlists and late-night vibes, “The Harmony Song” showcases Benerl’s signature style—lush instrumentals, velvety vocals, and relatable storytelling.

With its infectious beat and soul-stirring melody, it’s destined to become a fan favorite across streaming platforms.

Listeners are already praising the track for its authenticity and smooth production.

Whether you’re discovering Benerl for the first time or a longtime fan, “The Harmony Song” is a must-hear addition to 2025’s Afrobeats soundscape.

Cover Artwork: The Harmony Song - Benerl
B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney
Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’
Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
Raw & Real: Medikal speaks truth in ‘No Good Advice’
Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’
