Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”

Jayadi’s latest release, “SORAYA’s ECHO“, strips toxic love down to its core. The Ghanaian alte and R&B singer captures the emotional spiral of knowing better but staying anyway.

The pop-funk inspired track blends sleek production with raw storytelling. The Ghanaian talent confronts the cycle of confusion and desire, where lust blurs logic, and walking away feels impossible.

Jayadi. Photo Credit: Jayadi/Instagram.

“It’s about the thrill fading, but something still pulling you back,” he shares. The song doesn’t offer closure. Instead, it sits in the discomfort of being aware yet stuck.

“SORAYA’s ECHO” marks another bold step in Jayadi’s experimental sound, which is introspective, honest, and emotionally charged.