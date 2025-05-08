Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year

Ahead of his highly anticipated album later this year, Ghanaian artist Kofi Mole has dropped a 5-song project titled B4 Da Album EP.

In a recent comment, Kofi Mole shared, “My album is coming later this year. Here’s a 5-song EP I made for you B4 it drops,” giving fans a chance to hear a taste of what’s to come.

B4 Da EP offers an exciting mix of Afrobeat rhythms and rap, with Kofi Mole’s signature smooth flow and engaging lyricism at the forefront.

The 5 tracks serve as a sneak peek into the themes and sounds Kofi Mole is exploring in his upcoming full album.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, B4 Da EP is a must-listen. Stream it now and get ready for more from the rising star!

Cover Artwork: B4 Da Album EP – Kofi Mole