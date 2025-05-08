Ad imageAd image
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song

Gospel artist Kaas The Messenger blends Afrobeats and faith in his latest track “Unto The Hill,” a preview of his 2025 album.

Ghana Music
Kaas The Messenger
Ireland-based Ghanaian Gospel artist Kaas The Messenger has released his new single, Unto The Hill, a bold blend of Afrobeats and faith-filled Christian rap.

Inspired by Psalm 121, the track encourages listeners to look to God as their true source of help and strength.

Produced by Christian Osafo (Criss Blaze Beats), the vibrant song carries the uplifting energy of Afrobeats while delivering a timeless spiritual message.

Watch the lyrics video

Known for his signature fusion of Afro rhythms and Gospel truth, Kaas — born Nana Ampoma Amoako Sarpong — uses his music as a ministry, echoing the Great Commission in Mark 16:15.

“Unto The Hill” is a standalone release for now but will feature on his upcoming 2025 album alongside past hits like “OUTSIDE” and “REDEMPTION.”

With its soul-stirring lyrics and infectious beat, “Unto The Hill” is a fresh anthem for believers worldwide seeking encouragement and divine reassurance.

Cover Artwork: Unto The Hill - Kaas The Messenger
Cover Artwork: Unto The Hill – Kaas The Messenger
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
Benerl hits the right note with new song ‘The Harmony Song’
B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney
Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’
Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
