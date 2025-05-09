Ad imageAd image
Music

Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 

Freddie Gambini & Tikki Waja talk love on new single "Koenam".

Ghana Music

Finding love is something everyone wants to experience at some point in their life. For Freddie Gambini, it is not enough to find love, but to find love in the right person. After gaining his confidence back on his last release, the Afro-fusion artist returns with a new song. This time around, he is out looking for love. 

Titled “Koenam“, which is an Ewe word, one of Ghana’s language’s meaning “Give it to me, the song features fellow 99 PHACES collective rapper Tikki Waja. 

The song is an upbeat fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano produced by long-time collaborator Kwesi Lu. The song follows Freddie’s newfound love, where his lover assures him of loving no one else but him. In a like fashion, he also reassures her of his love and commitment to making things work between them.

Koenam - Freddie Gambini & Tikki Waja.
Koenam – Freddie Gambini & Tikki Waja.

Tikki jumps in with his own experience of finding the person who loves you right, even when others feel they are not the right person for you. 

When you find someone who loves you right, make it a point to always let them know just how much they mean to you. While you ask them to give you their love, you must also make clear your intentions of building forever with them. 

Koenam” is out now and streaming on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
Benerl hits the right note with new song ‘The Harmony Song’
B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney
Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’
