Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 

Finding love is something everyone wants to experience at some point in their life. For Freddie Gambini, it is not enough to find love, but to find love in the right person. After gaining his confidence back on his last release, the Afro-fusion artist returns with a new song. This time around, he is out looking for love.

Titled “Koenam“, which is an Ewe word, one of Ghana’s language’s meaning “Give it to me, the song features fellow 99 PHACES collective rapper Tikki Waja.

The song is an upbeat fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano produced by long-time collaborator Kwesi Lu. The song follows Freddie’s newfound love, where his lover assures him of loving no one else but him. In a like fashion, he also reassures her of his love and commitment to making things work between them.

Koenam – Freddie Gambini & Tikki Waja.

Tikki jumps in with his own experience of finding the person who loves you right, even when others feel they are not the right person for you.

When you find someone who loves you right, make it a point to always let them know just how much they mean to you. While you ask them to give you their love, you must also make clear your intentions of building forever with them.

“Koenam” is out now and streaming on all streaming platforms.