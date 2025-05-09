Introducing Asiama: Ghana’s soulful voice makes a powerful debut with ‘Akoma’

In a musical era of experimentation, few artists remain rooted in tradition while breaking new ground. Enter Asiama: a Ghanaian singer-songwriter whose soul-stirring sound redefines what Highlife means for a new generation.

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Ashanti Region, Asiama’s journey began in a Seventh-day Adventist household filled with hymns, harmony, and spiritual reflection. As the youngest of five, he absorbed the melodies of church choirs and traditional gospel while moving frequently due to his father’s pastoral work. Each new environment enriched his musical sensibility, sowing the seeds for a voice steeped in both cultural depth and emotional nuance.

By the age of seven, Asiama was leading his own acapella group. At nine, he staged his first concert. He later studied Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Ghana, where he cultivated a multidisciplinary approach to performance, combining lyrical vulnerability with theatrical precision and stage presence.

His debut single ‘Akoma‘–named after the Akan Adinkra symbol for ‘the heart’–is a poignant, poetic plea for spiritual strength. At once meditative and musically adventurous, the track positions Asiama as a powerful new voice in West African music. His live performances, shaped by years with Ghana’s top live band The Characters, blend choreography and emotion, building bridges between the sacred and the contemporary.

Cover Artwork: Akoma – Asiama

Mentored by Ghanaian music icon Kwame Yeboah and creatively guided by executive producer Tina “Belove” Atiemo, Asiama’s upcoming debut single explores themes of love, surrender, and legacy. It’s not just a collection of songs–it’s a spiritual document shaped by four years of refinement and revelation.

Asiama is not just preserving Highlife–he’s reimagining it. And with his heart-led sound, it’s clear: the future of Ghanaian Highlife Pop has arrived, and it sings with purpose. ‘Akoma’ is available now on all major digital platforms.