Ad imageAd image
Music

Introducing Asiama: Ghana’s soulful voice makes a powerful debut with ‘Akoma’

Asiama, a Ghanaian singer-songwriter, redefines Highlife music with his debut single 'Akoma,' blending tradition and contemporary themes.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

In a musical era of experimentation, few artists remain rooted in tradition while breaking new ground. Enter Asiama: a Ghanaian singer-songwriter whose soul-stirring sound redefines what Highlife means for a new generation. 

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Ashanti Region, Asiama’s journey began in a Seventh-day Adventist household filled with hymns, harmony, and spiritual reflection. As the youngest of five, he absorbed the melodies of church choirs and traditional gospel while moving frequently due to his father’s pastoral work. Each new environment enriched his musical sensibility, sowing the seeds for a voice steeped in both cultural depth and emotional nuance.

By the age of seven, Asiama was leading his own acapella group. At nine, he staged his first concert. He later studied Music, Theatre, and Dance at the University of Ghana, where he cultivated a multidisciplinary approach to performance, combining lyrical vulnerability with theatrical precision and stage presence.

His debut single ‘Akoma‘–named after the Akan Adinkra symbol for ‘the heart’–is a poignant, poetic plea for spiritual strength. At once meditative and musically adventurous, the track positions Asiama as a powerful new voice in West African music. His live performances, shaped by years with Ghana’s top live band The Characters, blend choreography and emotion, building bridges between the sacred and the contemporary.

Cover Artwork: Akoma - Asiama
Cover Artwork: Akoma – Asiama

Mentored by Ghanaian music icon Kwame Yeboah and creatively guided by executive producer Tina “Belove” Atiemo, Asiama’s upcoming debut single explores themes of love, surrender, and legacy. It’s not just a collection of songs–it’s a spiritual document shaped by four years of refinement and revelation.

Asiama is not just preserving Highlife–he’s reimagining it. And with his heart-led sound, it’s clear: the future of Ghanaian Highlife Pop has arrived, and it sings with purpose. ‘Akoma’ is available now on all major digital platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’
Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Singer Emelia Emelia is more than an artist — She’s a cultural force
Next Article 26th TGMA. Credit: Telecel Ghana Music 2025. 26th TGMA: Check out the full list of winners
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Marioo
‘Tete’ by Marioo tops charts as love ballad resonates across Africa
Africa
Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
Watch: Davido co-signs Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke
News
Nigerian R&B and Afro-Pop artist Tolani. Photo Credit: MAE
Tọlaní is back with a bold, unfinished soundtrack to her story
Africa
26th TGMA. Credit: Telecel Ghana Music 2025.
26th TGMA: Check out the full list of winners
News
ID Cabasa, Bella Shmurda, Ayo Maff, and Ajebo Hustlers. Photo Credit: ID Cabasa
ID Cabasa unveils next single from Unfinished Business album: “Anytime Reimagined”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Singer Emelia
Emelia is more than an artist — She’s a cultural force
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
News
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
News
Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael/Instagram.
Obofour secures Craig David clearance for latest single, “Yesu”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music

You Might Also Like