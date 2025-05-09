Ad imageAd image
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’

Kwesi Amewuga and Kweku Darlington deliver emotional honesty and raw Afro-drill energy in their latest single, “No Love.”

Ghanaian music stars Kwesi Amewuga and Kweku Darlington have joined forces on a powerful new track titled No Love.”

This hard-hitting Afro-drill anthem explores themes of betrayal, heartbreak, and emotional resilience, resonating with fans navigating life’s harsh realities.

With Kwesi Amewuga’s intense delivery and Kweku Darlington’s raw lyrical flow, “No Love” strikes a perfect balance between personal pain and streetwise storytelling.

Produced with gritty beats and haunting melodies, the song reflects the duo’s deep understanding of contemporary Ghanaian youth struggles. “No Love” is more than a collaboration — it’s a statement of truth and authenticity.

The release is already gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media, cementing its place as one of the standout drops of 2025.

Cover Artwork: No Love - Kwesi Amewuga & Kweku Darlington
Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
Benerl hits the right note with new song ‘The Harmony Song’
B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney
