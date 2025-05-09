Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’

Ghanaian music stars Kwesi Amewuga and Kweku Darlington have joined forces on a powerful new track titled “No Love.”

This hard-hitting Afro-drill anthem explores themes of betrayal, heartbreak, and emotional resilience, resonating with fans navigating life’s harsh realities.

With Kwesi Amewuga’s intense delivery and Kweku Darlington’s raw lyrical flow, “No Love” strikes a perfect balance between personal pain and streetwise storytelling.

Produced with gritty beats and haunting melodies, the song reflects the duo’s deep understanding of contemporary Ghanaian youth struggles. “No Love” is more than a collaboration — it’s a statement of truth and authenticity.

The release is already gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media, cementing its place as one of the standout drops of 2025.

Cover Artwork: No Love – Kwesi Amewuga & Kweku Darlington