Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’

Reggie delivers gritty bars and storytelling in his bold new project “Chronicles (The First Supper).”

Ghana Music

Ghanaian rap sensation Reggie delivers a fresh sonic experience with his new release, Chronicles (The First Supper).”

This genre-bending project blends drill, Afro-fusion, and hip-hop influences, telling stories of street life, ambition, brotherhood, and survival.

“Chronicles” marks a pivotal moment in Reggie’s artistic evolution, showcasing lyrical depth, innovative production, and cultural reflection.

“The First Supper” serves as a symbolic introduction — a feast of sounds that invites listeners into Reggie’s world.

His sharp bars and gritty delivery are complemented by experimental beats and reflective storytelling, making the project both raw and relatable.

Already sparking conversation on social media, “Chronicles (The First Supper)” positions Reggie as a leading voice in the new wave of African rap. It’s not just music — it’s a manifesto of identity, hustle, and growth.

Cover Artwork: Chronicles (The First Supper) – Reggie
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year
June Jozy drops ‘Mogya Ne Nsuo’ – A bold statement of survival
Kwame Yesu gets candid with two-track project, “Trench Baby” Vol.1
Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil out with debut EP “Emergency”
Trey La drops “Kevin Ekow Taylor” EP
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
