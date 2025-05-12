New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’

Ghanaian artist Bosheba has released his latest single, Mensosor Woso, a bold highlife-inspired track that delivers a powerful message: “I won’t mind you.”

The song speaks to self-confidence, personal freedom, and ignoring negativity—resonating with listeners who choose peace over drama.

With vibrant live instrumentation and Bosheba’s unmistakable vocal style, Mensosor Woso blends traditional sounds with a fresh, modern edge.

The track is more than a catchy tune—it’s an anthem for anyone rising above distractions and staying focused on their own path.

Released across major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Mensosor Woso showcases Bosheba’s growth as an artist and storyteller.

It’s a must-listen for fans of authentic Ghanaian music with a message that hits home.

Mensosor Woso is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Mensosor Woso on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/bosheba-mensosor-woso

Cover Artwork: Mensosor Woso – Bosheba