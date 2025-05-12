Ad imageAd image
Music

New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’

Discover Bosheba’s latest release “Mensosor Woso” — the soundtrack for staying focused and free.

Ghanaian artist Bosheba has released his latest single, Mensosor Woso, a bold highlife-inspired track that delivers a powerful message: “I won’t mind you.”

The song speaks to self-confidence, personal freedom, and ignoring negativity—resonating with listeners who choose peace over drama.

With vibrant live instrumentation and Bosheba’s unmistakable vocal style, Mensosor Woso blends traditional sounds with a fresh, modern edge.

The track is more than a catchy tune—it’s an anthem for anyone rising above distractions and staying focused on their own path.

Released across major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Mensosor Woso showcases Bosheba’s growth as an artist and storyteller.

It’s a must-listen for fans of authentic Ghanaian music with a message that hits home.

Mensosor Woso is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Mensosor Woso on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/bosheba-mensosor-woso

Cover Artwork: Mensosor Woso - Bosheba
Cover Artwork: Mensosor Woso – Bosheba
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!
26th TGMA: King Promise crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). 2baba, Makhadzi, Stonebwoy, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Next Article Shatta Wale New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
2baba, Makhadzi, Stonebwoy, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Africa
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
Sarkodie / RCee. Photo Credit: Sarkodie / RCee
Sarkodie co-signs RCee, hails ‘Knees & Bend II’ as a “TUNE!!”
News
Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael/Instagram.
Obofour secures Craig David clearance for latest single, “Yesu”
News
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Amaarae had a music business plan at 20 – Ama Bawuah
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh/Instagram.
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
News
Singer Emelia
Emelia is more than an artist — She’s a cultural force
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
News
Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like