New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth

Watch Shatta Wale’s new video “So Real, So Me,” directed by Kojo Myles and packed with realness.

Ghana Music

Shatta Wale returns with a bold new single titled So Real, So Me, a fearless anthem celebrating truth, loyalty, and living unapologetically.

Known for his no-filter approach to music, Shatta Wale once again delivers a message that resonates with fans who value authenticity.

Accompanying the single is a visually striking music video directed by Kojo Myles, whose cinematic style brings Wale’s message to life.

The video pairs gritty visuals with Shatta Wale’s commanding performance, making “So Real, So Me” both a sonic and visual experience.

With hard-hitting production, catchy hooks, and an honest message, the track is a bold reminder of why Shatta Wale remains a dominant force in African music.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
